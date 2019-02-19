2 women killed as tractor overturns in Andhra

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Two women died and 20 others suffered injuries when a tractor in which they were travelling overturned near Mulumudi village in Nellore rural mandal on Monday. The deceased were identified as Aruna and Polamma. According to sources, the accident took place when the agriculture labourers were returning to their native village Mulumudi after work. When the tractor reached Mulumudi village, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The bodies were sent to a hospital for postmortem and the injured were shifted to Nellore teaching hospital for treatment.