4 bookies arrested in Mangalagiri
Guntur Urban Police arrested four cricket bookies in Mangalagiri on Monday and seized a laptop, six mobile phones and Rs 5.60 lakhs in cash from their possession
Published: 19th February 2019 06:20 AM | Last Updated: 19th February 2019 11:27 AM | A+A A-
GUNTUR: Guntur Urban Police arrested four cricket bookies in Mangalagiri on Monday and seized a laptop, six mobile phones and Rs 5.60 lakhs in cash from their possession.Addressing a press conference in Guntur on Thursday, Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said based on a complaint lodged at Mangalagiri police station on February 15, STF SI C Krishnaiah initiated a probe and found Mudigonda Naveen, Muparthi Srikanth, Rachabathula Venkateswara Rao and P Nagaraju guilty of organising bettings.