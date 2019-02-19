Home States Andhra Pradesh

4 bookies arrested in Mangalagiri

Guntur Urban Police arrested four cricket bookies in Mangalagiri on Monday  and seized a laptop, six mobile phones and Rs 5.60 lakhs in cash from their possession

Published: 19th February 2019

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban Police arrested four cricket bookies in Mangalagiri on Monday  and seized a laptop, six mobile phones and Rs 5.60 lakhs in cash from their possession.Addressing a press conference in Guntur on Thursday, Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao said based on a complaint lodged at Mangalagiri police station on February 15, STF SI C Krishnaiah initiated a  probe and found Mudigonda Naveen, Muparthi Srikanth, Rachabathula Venkateswara Rao and P Nagaraju guilty of organising bettings.

Comments

