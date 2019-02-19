Home States Andhra Pradesh

Amalapuram TDP MP joins YSR Congress

Accompanied by Avanthi Srinivas, the Amalapuram MP met YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad.

Published: 19th February 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Desertions continue to rock the ruling TDP in the State. Days after Anakapalle MP Avanthi Srinivas quit the party and joined the YSR Congress, Pandula Ravindra Babu  resigned from the party as well as Lok Sabha membership on Monday.

Accompanied by Avanthi Srinivas, the Amalapuram MP met YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad. Ravindra Babu was welcomed into the party fold by Jagan. Speaking to media later, Ravindra Babu said, “I am happy to join the YSRC. It is like  homecoming.’’ The MP accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of doing injustice to the State by accepting special package. “Ultimately, the State did not get anything from the Centre because of Chandrababu Naidu,’’ he alleged.

Favouritism   alleged  

Like the other leaders who left the ruling TDP in the recent times, Ravindra Babu too alleged that only one community was getting most favoured status in the Naidu government. He said only the YSR Congress had the capability to get Special Category Status to AP

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp