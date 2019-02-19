Amalapuram TDP MP joins YSR Congress

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Desertions continue to rock the ruling TDP in the State. Days after Anakapalle MP Avanthi Srinivas quit the party and joined the YSR Congress, Pandula Ravindra Babu resigned from the party as well as Lok Sabha membership on Monday.

Accompanied by Avanthi Srinivas, the Amalapuram MP met YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad. Ravindra Babu was welcomed into the party fold by Jagan. Speaking to media later, Ravindra Babu said, “I am happy to join the YSRC. It is like homecoming.’’ The MP accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of doing injustice to the State by accepting special package. “Ultimately, the State did not get anything from the Centre because of Chandrababu Naidu,’’ he alleged.

Favouritism alleged

Like the other leaders who left the ruling TDP in the recent times, Ravindra Babu too alleged that only one community was getting most favoured status in the Naidu government. He said only the YSR Congress had the capability to get Special Category Status to AP