APSRTC provides passengers a respite from heat, adds 12 air-conditioned buses to its fleet

The Occupancy Ratio of RTC crossed 80 per cent, he said, adding he was confident that it would recover from losses if financial support was provided by the government.

Published: 19th February 2019 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

APSRTC chairperson Varla Ramaiah inaugurating buses | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To provide respite to commuters during the summer season, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has added 12 air-conditioned buses to its fleet. APSRTC Chairperson Varla Ramaiah flagged off the buses from the Pandit Nehru Bus Station here on Monday. Steps are being taken to acquire more air-conditioned buses for the convenience of passengers, said Varla Ramaiah.  

The Occupancy Ratio of RTC crossed 80 per cent, he said, adding he was confident that it would recover from losses if financial support was provided by the government. He requested people to travel in RTC buses and said the fares of the State-owned transporter were within the reach of a common man. Executive Director (Engineering) A Koteswara Rao said that at present, RTC was operating six Vennela AC sleeper buses between Vijayawada- Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad and Vijayawada-BHEL route. Buoyed by the commuters’ response, it purchased 13 new Vennela AC Sleeper buses to operate from Vijayawada to Bengaluru, Chennai and RGIA, Hyderabad.

The remaining buses will be operated between Visakhapatnam- Hyderabad, Tirupati- Hyderabad and Kakinada-Hyderabad, he said. The ED also said that the Corporation was operating 88 INDRA (AC Seater) buses on different routes. About 17 more such buses were being introduced between Vijayawada- Tirupati, Tirupati-Coimbatore, wAmalapuram- RGIA, Hyd, Visakhapatnam-Kadapa, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Kurnool-Vijayawada, Vijayawada- Bhimavaram and Tanuku-BHEL, he added.

