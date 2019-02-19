BCs won’t believe Jagan promises: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said that Backward Classes will not believe YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and will stay with the TDP as the State government is extending all benefits for them.

During a teleconference titled ‘Election Mission 2019’ with party leaders on Monday, Naidu felt the successful conduct of the ‘Jayaho BC’ meeting organised by the TDP has created panic in the YSRC camp and so Jagan has organised the BC meet in Eluru.

Stating that the government already gave legal sanctity to the BC Sub-Plan, Naidu ridiculed Jagan for announcing to provide the same.

“He doesn’t know anything about Budget and release of funds and lacks knowledge on primary financial guidelines,” Naidu said.