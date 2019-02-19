Andhra: Complaint against 3 ex-hospital superintendents

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: On the basis of directives of the special secretary of the State Medical and Health department, the principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC) had recently lodged a complaint with the III-Town Police Station against three medical officers, who once served as superintendents of Government Hospital for Mental Care, Visakhapatnam, in connection with allegations of misusing money collected through clinical trials, conducted in the hospital, during their tenures, some eight years ago.

For record, a few months ago, complaints cropped up about the process, in which clinical trials were conducted in the King George Hospital (KGH) and the AMC Ethics Committee criticised the practice followed and even issued notices to several heads of departments for non-submission of particulars of various ongoing and proposed clinical trials in their respective departments.

Given this backdrop this misusing of funds collected through clinical trials - albeit years ago - has became a hot topic of discussion among the city-based medical fraternity.Among the three accused medical officers, all hospital superintendents, two have already retired from service.

According to official information, Dr Bhagya Rao, Dr NS Raju and Dr Padma, who all had worked as the superintendents of the Visakhapatnam Government Hospital for Mental Care had allegedly misused funds collected through clinical trials conducted on the patients of the mental care hospital during their tenure.

The then Hospital Management Committee chairman and district collector ordered an inquiry into the allegations, which were made against the three medical officers, and accordingly the then AMC principal conducted an inquiry and submitted the report. No decision apparently had been taken on the basis of the report submitted.

However, of late, the Vigilance and Enforcement Department officials conducted a fresh internal inquiry into the allegations and found that the above three officials had indeed misused the funds.

Based on this Vigilance report, Medical and Health special secretary Poonam Malakondaiah had recently issued an order. Acting on the directives of the special secretary, the Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Babji instructed the principal of the AMC, Dr PV Sudhakar and he in turn lodged a complaint with the III-Town Police Station. The III-Town Police Station officials are on the job and are making preliminary inquiry to get some prima facie evidences. “Though the medical department officials have lodged complaint against three persons, yet as there are no considerable information or proofs, submitted along with the complaint, we are yet to book a case. We want to take legal advice in this regard,” said CI Appala Naidu, III-Town PS.