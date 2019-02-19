Andhra: Distric sub-centres to be transformed into e-sub centres with telemedicine facilities

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In an attempt to strengthen the medical services, preferably maternal health services in rural areas, district Medical and Health department officials, following the directives of the State government, have proposed transformation of about 30 sub-centres in various mandals to e-sub centres, where telemedicine services will be made available.

While a mid-level service provider will be recruited in each e-sub centre, a doctor will be recruited for every five to six e-sub centres. Doctors are likely to interact with the patients directly via teleconference from any of the e-sub centres in their jurisdiction, with the support of mid-level service providers, to provide better treatment, said a source in the Medical and Health department.

Although the district Medical and Health department officials had proposed about 30 sub centres in the initial phase for transformation into e-sub centers, government had given the nod for transformation of 14 sub centres only. However, other sub centres would be transformed into e-sub centres in a phased manner, a source said.

The AP government has decided to alter all the sub centres in the State into e-sub centres, with the financial assistance of World Health Organisation (WHO), said the district medical and health officer M Chenchayya. With an aim to reducing the MMR and IMR in the rural areas, the State government had initiated the move, he said. He also said that while the existing sub centres were being run by the ANMs in the rural area at present, the people there would get better medical services after the proposed e-sub centres become operational, he said.

The State government has signed an MoU with the Dhanush organisation for the development of infrastructure at the e-sub centres in Srikakulam. Similarly, MoUs have been signed with other organisations too for development of infrastructure in other districts. There are about 478 sub centres, including 82, which have their own permanent set up, in the district, he said.

The proposed e-sub centres are at K Veeraghattam of Seethampeta mandal, Velagavada of Palakonda mandal, Dharmavaram, Thotapalem and Fareedpeta of Etcherla mandal, Tulugu of Gara mandal, Lankam, Ragolu and Uppanivalasa of Amadalavalasa mandal, Adapaka of Laveru mandal, Sasanam and Narsipuram of Tekkali mandal, Vandava of Palakonda mandal and Nadukuru of Veeraghattam mandal, he said. However, the e-sub centres are likely to be operational by the end of this month, he said. While the mid-level service providers have already been selected and are undergoing training at the KGH, medical officers are yet to be selected, he said. The telemedicine services are being provided from the Mukhyamantri Arogya Kendras at present in the district he said. While four Mukhyamantri Arogya Kendras are in Srikakulam, one is being operated from Palasa, he said.