East Godavari job applicants face rejection

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: People of four mandals of East Godavari district are facing an identification problem vis-a-vis recruitment of ANM posts, announced by the State government early this month.It may be noted that Chintoor, Yetapaka, Kunavaram and Nellipaka that formed part of Khammam district in united AP, merged into the East Godavari district after bifurcation. A majority of people of these mandals belong to the ST community. As per police records, these mandals are in Maoist-affected areas. The government had issued a notification for ANM (Female) recruitment early this month. Out of 227 posts, the DM&HO office received roughly 1,200 applications.