eNWRs helping farmers get better prices for their crops, says WDRA chairman

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the help of a robust system of registered warehouses and electronic Negotiable Warehouse Receipts (eNWRs), farmers are able to avoid distress sale and get better prices for their produce, BB Pattanaik, Warehouse Development and Regulator Authority (WDRA) chairman, said. He was addressing a gathering of around 250 farmers, bankers and officials of the agriculture department at the Kissan Konnect forum, hosted by National E-Repository Limited (NERL), in Tenali on Monday.

“This event has provided a great platform for stakeholders in the industry to connect with farmers,” Pattanaik added.

Since long, ryots have been forced to sell their crops at low prices due to arrivals taking place within a short window, Siraj Hussain, NERL chairman, said, adding the repository system has allowed them to store the produce and sell them at a later date at better prices. “Andhra farmers will lead the way for others from the rest of the country to follow.”

Coastal Local Area Bank Limited has come forward to provide eNWR financing to farmers, due to which around 62,000 eNWRs have been generated on the NERL platform, NERL chairman added. “Of 150 farmer accounts opened on the NERL platform, 57 accounts are from Andhra Pradesh.”

WDRA member P. Srinivas and NABARD AP region CGM K. Suresh Kumar, among others, also took part.

Support to ryots

