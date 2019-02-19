Home States Andhra Pradesh

Farmers dump onion on NH 14 as Markfed stops purchase

The onion farmers, affiliated to AP Rythu Sangham, blocked the Kadapa-Kurnool NH 14 and dumped the onion on the road.

Published: 19th February 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers block Kadapa-Kurnool NH 14 on Monday

By Express News Service

KADAPA: To protest the halting of purchase of onion by AP Markfed since February 14 without citing any reason, farmers staged a rasta roko on National Highway 14, near the onion procurement centre in Mydukur on Monday.

The onion farmers, affiliated to AP Rythu Sangham, blocked the Kadapa-Kurnool NH 14 and dumped the onion on the road. Large number of vehicles were stranded on either side of the road following the rasta roko.

AP Rythu Sangham State general secretary G Chandra said that the officials had purchased only 1,200 quintals so far. He warned of intensifying the stir if the officials do not resume purchase of KP variety of onion. The farmers in Mydukur division have been cultivating KP variety of onion for several decades. This onion variety is exported to Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia and other countries.

The government permits export of 70 per cent of KP variety of onion produce, which is cultivated in 6,500 acres in Peddamudiyam, Rajupalem and other areas in Mydukur division. The onion farmer invests `70,000 per acre to raise the crop.

Marketing Minister C Adinarayana Reddy inaugurated the procurement  centre in Mydukur on February 2 and promised to purchase the KP variety of onion from the farmers. The Markfed officials started issuing token to the farmers in this regard.

The procurement centres had purchased 1,152 tonnes of onion and exported 860 tonnes to Tamil Nadu. However, the officials stopped purchasing onion on February 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp