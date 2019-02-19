Farmers dump onion on NH 14 as Markfed stops purchase

By Express News Service

KADAPA: To protest the halting of purchase of onion by AP Markfed since February 14 without citing any reason, farmers staged a rasta roko on National Highway 14, near the onion procurement centre in Mydukur on Monday.

The onion farmers, affiliated to AP Rythu Sangham, blocked the Kadapa-Kurnool NH 14 and dumped the onion on the road. Large number of vehicles were stranded on either side of the road following the rasta roko.

AP Rythu Sangham State general secretary G Chandra said that the officials had purchased only 1,200 quintals so far. He warned of intensifying the stir if the officials do not resume purchase of KP variety of onion. The farmers in Mydukur division have been cultivating KP variety of onion for several decades. This onion variety is exported to Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia and other countries.

The government permits export of 70 per cent of KP variety of onion produce, which is cultivated in 6,500 acres in Peddamudiyam, Rajupalem and other areas in Mydukur division. The onion farmer invests `70,000 per acre to raise the crop.

Marketing Minister C Adinarayana Reddy inaugurated the procurement centre in Mydukur on February 2 and promised to purchase the KP variety of onion from the farmers. The Markfed officials started issuing token to the farmers in this regard.

The procurement centres had purchased 1,152 tonnes of onion and exported 860 tonnes to Tamil Nadu. However, the officials stopped purchasing onion on February 14.