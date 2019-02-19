Kejriwal calls on Chandrababu Naidu

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu here Monday, days after the latter organised a day-long fast in New Delhi demanding special status for his state.

Naidu's protest in the national capital demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the BJP-led NDA government.

Kejriwal arrived here in the evening, accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia.

State Water Resources Minister D U Rao received the Delhi Chief Minister at the airport and drove him to Naidu's riverfront residence after a stopover at a hotel in Vijayawada.

Both Naidu and Kejriwal were said to have discussed political issues though no formal communique has been issued either by the CMO or the Telugu Desam Party.

After the day-long protest in New Delhi on February 11, the TDP Chief is planning to organise a massive rally here seeking "justice" for Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu wants leaders of 22 parties, who attended the Trinamool Congress rally in Kolkata, to take part in the Amaravati event as well.

The date for the rally has not been fixed but the TDP is considering holding it in the first week of March, party sources said.

The issue might have also been discussed by the two Chief Ministers, they added.

PTI DBV BN BN 02182153 NNNN