Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu blames desertions on fear of not getting tickets    

Speaking on the Kondaveedu Fort development, Naidu said the government will establish special administrative body to develop the fort as one of the best tourist spots.

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the TDP will allot tickets to leaders working for the welfare of people.  He was speaking after inaugurating the ghat road and laying the foundation stone for Nagaravanam of Kondaveedu during the Kondaveedu Ustavalu in Guntur on Monday.
Naidu alleged that some leaders are leaving the TDP fearing that they will not get party tickets and urged voters to defeat those who left the party in the ensuing elections. He also accused YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy of luring TDP leaders.  

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to trouble the people of the State. Jagan is continuing his secret pact with the TRS and obstructing the development programmes in the State,” he alleged.Stating that his government has sanctioned Rs 10,000  to each DWCRA member,  the TDP chief expressed hope that 98 lakh-strong women group  will support the TDP in the coming polls.

The government has also sanctioned Rs 2,000 to every unemployed youth in the State under the Yuva Nestam scheme and Rs 24,000 crore to the farmers to clear their crop loans, he said.“The government has completed 19 projects out of 69. The Polavaram project will be completed before June 2019, despite non-cooperation from the Centre,” Naidu said.

“Kondaveedu Fort will be protected for the future generations. The government has spent Rs 59 crore to develop the fort. Museum, hotels, ropeway, light and sound show, botanical garden and other facilities will be established at the fort in coming years,” he said.   

