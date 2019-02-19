Home States Andhra Pradesh

Power charges will not be hiked for next 5 years: Energy minister

Power generation, which stood at 9,529 MW in 2014, has increased to 19,680 MW at present, Venkata Rao said.

Published: 19th February 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that electricity charges will not be increased in the coming five years, Energy Minister K Kala Venkata Rao said the State government would take measures to reduce the bills, if possible.

Speaking to media persons at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday, the minister said the power reforms implemented by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu came in handy in supplying qualitative power and collecting 137 national and international awards.

Stating the government spent `8,000 crore every year towards free power supply to  the farmers, the minister said it would further increase the supply free of cost to 18 lakh agriculture motor connections from seven to nine hours per day. For this, the government will end up paying `7,000 crore to discoms per annum, he added.

Recalling that the State had suffered a deficit of 22 lakh million units by 2014, he said the present government, within four months of its formation, ensured that round-the-clock power was supplied to domestic consumers.

Power generation, which stood at 9,529 MW in 2014, has increased to 19,680 MW at present, Venkata Rao said.Also, an additional 10,151 MW was generated in the past four-and-a-half-years, he added.

This apart, the State is also ahead in power consumption as well as in reduction of transmission and distribution (T&D) losses, which is 9.71 per cent compared to the national average of 18 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp