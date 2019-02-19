Home States Andhra Pradesh

PV Sindhu cynosure of all eyes at RINL foundation day celebrations

Children of Ukkunagaram schools, a large number of  employees, representatives of Steel Executives Association, unions, Visteel Mahila Samiti, WIPS and others took part in the solidarity run.

Published: 19th February 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ace badminton player PV Sindhu, who is also the brand ambassador of Vizag Steel, has been the cynosure of all eyes on the second day of  the 37th RINL Formation Day celebrations, which got off to a glittering start at Ukkunagaram on Monday.

CMD of RINL PK Rath, CVO PJ Vijayakar, directors Raychaudhury, KC Das, VV Venugopal Rao, president of Visteel Mahila Samiti, Sarada Rath, and father of Sindhu PV Ramana, participated in the celebrations.

Rath, Sindhu and RINL directors planted trees in Ukku Stadium in the morning to mark the occasion. Later, Sindhu, Rath and other directors flagged off the ‘solidarity run’ organised by the Sports department of VSP, on the occasion.  Children of Ukkunagaram schools, a large number of  employees, representatives of Steel Executives Association, unions, Visteel Mahila Samiti, WIPS and others took part in the solidarity run.

Speaking on the occasion, Rath said that the RINL, corporate entity of VSP, has always been attaching importance to development of sports infrastructure in Ukkunagaram and encouraging the budding children and employees to prosper in their respective fields. He lauded Sindhu for bringing name and fame to the country, particularly to RINL as a brand ambassador of Vizag Steel.

Sindhu, while praising RINL for creating a very good sports infrastructure and promoting sports persons in Ukkunagaram, said “I am proud to be  associated with Vizag Steel as a brand ambassador and continue to propagate Vizag Steel at national and global events”.  Vizag Steel is known for quality products and employees are also highly dedicated and committed, she said.

Later, Sindhu played an exhibition match with children of the schools and interacted with them at the multi-purpose hall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp