PV Sindhu cynosure of all eyes at RINL foundation day celebrations

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ace badminton player PV Sindhu, who is also the brand ambassador of Vizag Steel, has been the cynosure of all eyes on the second day of the 37th RINL Formation Day celebrations, which got off to a glittering start at Ukkunagaram on Monday.

CMD of RINL PK Rath, CVO PJ Vijayakar, directors Raychaudhury, KC Das, VV Venugopal Rao, president of Visteel Mahila Samiti, Sarada Rath, and father of Sindhu PV Ramana, participated in the celebrations.

Rath, Sindhu and RINL directors planted trees in Ukku Stadium in the morning to mark the occasion. Later, Sindhu, Rath and other directors flagged off the ‘solidarity run’ organised by the Sports department of VSP, on the occasion. Children of Ukkunagaram schools, a large number of employees, representatives of Steel Executives Association, unions, Visteel Mahila Samiti, WIPS and others took part in the solidarity run.

Speaking on the occasion, Rath said that the RINL, corporate entity of VSP, has always been attaching importance to development of sports infrastructure in Ukkunagaram and encouraging the budding children and employees to prosper in their respective fields. He lauded Sindhu for bringing name and fame to the country, particularly to RINL as a brand ambassador of Vizag Steel.

Sindhu, while praising RINL for creating a very good sports infrastructure and promoting sports persons in Ukkunagaram, said “I am proud to be associated with Vizag Steel as a brand ambassador and continue to propagate Vizag Steel at national and global events”. Vizag Steel is known for quality products and employees are also highly dedicated and committed, she said.

Later, Sindhu played an exhibition match with children of the schools and interacted with them at the multi-purpose hall.