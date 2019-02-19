Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi’s public meet in Tirupati on February 22

It may be mentioned here that Narendra Modi promised to accord SCS to AP, while addressing an election meeting in Tirupati  in 2014.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AICC president Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Tirupati on February 22 as part of Pratyeka Hoda Bharosa Yatra of the Congress. The AP Congress Committee will take out the yatra from Madakasira in Anantapur district on  Tuesday seeking  Special Category Status for AP.

The Congress has planned the yatra to highlight its commitment to SCS for AP and win people’s trust.
Gandhi has already announced that the Congress will accord SCS to AP if it comes to power at the Centre in the next elections.

According APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy, Congress incharge of AP Oommen Chandy, Karnataka ministers G Parameshwara and DK Shivakumar will participate in the launch of the yatra.

