Remove all unauthorised posters: Guntur Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar directed that all unauthorised posters and flexies be removed from Guntur with immediate effect. He chaired a review meeting with Planning Department officials.

He asked them to take all measures to remove all those set up on city junctions without GMC permission.

Lathkar directed that this should be done on a regular basis.

He said vendors occupied the pavements constructed recently and directed the officials to take action to remove them immediately in a bid to create space for pedestrians.