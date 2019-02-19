Home States Andhra Pradesh

Self-defence training for women proposed

The programme will teach women and girls how to protect themselves from anti-social elements.

Published: 19th February 2019 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A proposal has been made to the government to provide self-defence training to women, said Special Commissioner of Youth Services and managing director, Andhra Pradesh Society for Training & Employment Promotion (APSTEP), Bhanu Prakash Yeturu.

The programme will teach women and girls how to protect themselves from anti-social elements. The programme will have two levels — one will be ‘Training of Trainers (TOT)’ and the other will be ‘Training to Women Youth Members’, the officials said.

The two-day TOT will be held in Visakhapatnam for the people of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram; in Kakinada for those staying in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna; in Guntur for people of Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore; and in Chittoor for those staying in Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapuram.

