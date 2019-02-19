Tension after ryot’s death during Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Guntur visit 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A farmer died under suspicious circumstances leading to tension at Kothapalem near Kondaveedu Fort where Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated in the ongoing utsavalu on Monday. While the family alleged that the farmer was thrashed leading to his death for resisting the police attempts to take over his land for making parking arrangements for CM’s visit, police denied the same. The CM announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the family of the deceased after coming to know about the incident. According to police and information reaching here, Pittala Koteswara Rao alias Kotaiah (50) cultivated papaya and some flower plants in a piece of his land at Kothapalem.

It is learnt that the police wanted to level his fields to make parking arrangements for the CM’s visit. Kotaiah objected to it and when the authorities tried to forcibly take over his land, he resisted their move. The family alleged that the police beat him up and after some time he was found dead. Narasaraopet DSP D Ravi Varma, however, refuted the allegations.

Tension prevailed when Chilakaluripet YSR Congress coordinator V Rajini and others tried to console the family of the farmer as police prevented them from going to the village.Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao took up the issue with Naidu. The CM immediately announced an ex gratia of `5 lakh to the family of the deceased.