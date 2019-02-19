Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two thieves held, 110 gms of gold recovered

Police arrested two thieves and recovered 110 grams of gold from them at Chinna Bazar here on Monday. The accused were identified as Y Rajesh (29) and D Sandeep (25).

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Police arrested two thieves and recovered 110 grams of gold from them at Chinna Bazar here on Monday. The accused were identified as Y Rajesh (29) and D Sandeep (25).Speaking to the media, DSP NBM Murali Krishna said Rajesh and Sandeep hail from II Town and Kothur respectively. The two friends stole gold ornaments from a house near Necklace Road under Chinna Bazar PS limits. Based on the complaint, police conducted investigation and nabbed Rajesh and his accomplice when he tried to escape to Visakhapatnam with the stolen ornaments.  CI Sk Anwar Basha and others were present at the press meet.

