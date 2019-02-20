Congress poll pitch: Only Rahul Gandhi as PM can give SCS to AP

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The ‘Pratyeka Hoda Bharosa Praja Yatra’ of the Congress as a prelude to the party’s election campaign in the State commenced at Neelakantapuram of Madakasira in Anantapur district on Tuesday.

The bus yatra will cover 13 districts in 13 days before concluding in Srikakulam district on March 3, AICC in-charge for State Oommen Chandy said, while flagging of the yatra along with Karnataka deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Irrigation Minister DK Shivakumar in presence of APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Oommen Chandy said only Congress chief Rahul Gandhi can accord special category status (SCS) to the State and urged the people to make him the next prime minister. “Time and again Rahul Gandhi said his first signature after becoming prime minister will be on the file to accord SCS to Andhra Pradesh. He will keep his promise unlike Narendra Modi,” Chandy explained.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Tirupati on February 22 as part of the yatra, while AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to participate in it in the last week of February.

On the first day, the bus yatra covered Madakasira, Hindupur, Penukonda, Mavillapalli, Rapthadu and Anantapur. Later in the evening, addressing a public meeting in Anantapur, Raghuveera Reddy described the Modi-led NDA government at the Centre as a betrayer of Andhra Pradesh. “When the Congress promised SCS to Andhra Pradesh for five years in Parliament, the BJP proposed it for 10 years, while the TDP asked it for 15 years. After the elections, the BJP came to power at the Centre and simply denied SCS to the State. It has also ignored provisions of AP Reorganisation Act such as Kadapa steel plant, Vizag railway zone and special package for seven backward districts,” he pointed out.

The Congress leader reiterated that SCS is only possible with Rahul Gandhi as prime minister and realising the fact, the TDP has now decided to support it at the Centre, setting aside the 38-year-long rivalry. “But, the other party (YSRC) still looks towards the BJP, though the latter has made it clear that it will not accord SCS to the State. The time has come for the people to decide,” he said, urging people to vote for the Congress.

Candidates’ list in March

Election committees of APCC met in Madakasira to discuss the candidate selection. While most of the leaders stressed on giving priority to youth, women and weaker sections, a few others emphasised the need for fielding candidates with winning chances. The candidates are likely to be announced in the first or second week of March.