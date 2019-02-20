Home States Andhra Pradesh

Followers of Amanchi Krishnamohan, TDP clash

Followers of Rama Rao dragged away the MLA’s followers from the meeting venue and roughed them up, leading to a mild tension.

Image of a TDP supporter used for representational purpose (Photo | Satish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Mild tension prevailed at Konijeti Rosaiah Chenethapuri of Vetapalem mandal in Prakasam district on Tuesday when the followers of TDP leader Paleti Rama Rao and MLA Amanchi Krishnamohan clashed each other. Two persons suffered injuries and they were admitted to hospital by police.

Rama Rao, who is aspiring to contest from Chirala, has asked the Housing department officials to distribute house site pattas, which were pending, to 250 weavers. During the distribution, a few followers of Amanchi, who recently shifted his loyalties to YSRC, questioned the officials over the delay in disbursement of the pattas. 

