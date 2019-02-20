Tribal schools in Andhra's Srikakulam get career centres

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: After launching several innovative schemes like Bhavita, Yochana, Darshini and Adivasi Arogyam in the tribal schools, the Seethamepta ITDA launched a career guidance programme called Diksuchi.

Its aim is to guide, through counselling, the tribal students towards the right direction by taking interests of the students into account. Seethampeta ITDA started implementing the programme, in association with the Centre for Innovation in Public Systems (CIPS), a Central government-run agency and Coin, a private career guidance consultancy.

The ITDA administration has set up the counselling and guidance centres in 10 schools. The programme is likely to benefit about 2,300 tribal students, appearing for the Class X final examinations in the purview of Seethampeta ITDA.

After introducing Nela Nela Vennela and Adivasi Arogyam programmes, ITDA administration has launched the innovative programme to direct the tribal students in the right way.

Students generally get confused in selecting the courses after Class X board examination.

When compared to the cities and other developed plain areas, the confusion is more among the students of tribal areas due to lack of proper guidance. “Keeping this in view, we have started career guidance centres in the tribal areas, preferably for Class X students,” said L Shiva Sankar, the ITDA PO.

The programme is being conducted in collaboration with CIPS and Coin, the PO added. “We have set up career guidance centres in 10 schools in various mandals under the ITDA purview, so that students can approach a nearby counselling centre for guidance,” he said.