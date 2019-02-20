Home States Andhra Pradesh

War of words: Two TDP groups clash in rally in Andhra Pradesh

According to reports, the objective behind the rally was to oppose the MLA’s renomination as a candidate from the Assembly constituency in the coming elections.

Published: 20th February 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a TDP supporter used for representational purpose (Photo | Satish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two groups of the ruling Telugu Desam Party clashed with each other in Guntur district on Tuesday. Guntur Zilla Parishad vice chairperson V Purnachandra Rao, who was conducting a rally with his followers at Venkatapalen of Amaravati, was obstructed by supporters of Tadikonda MLA Sravan Kumar and the two groups verbally abused each other.

According to reports, the objective behind the rally was to oppose the MLA’s renomination as a candidate from the Assembly constituency in the coming elections. However, Purnachandra Rao changed the plan and, instead, voiced his support for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his ‘padayatra’.He told the sitting MLA’s supporters that his rally was a show of support for the Chief Minister and not against any person. The two groups calmed down after the police and party leaders rushed to the spot and pacified them.

TDP’s Tadikonda constituency committee had submitted a representation to the state TDP office two days ago seeking renomination of Sravan Kumar as an MLA candidate in the coming elections. 

On the day, Sravan Kumar’s supporters had allegedly planned to hold a padayatra of their own from Phirangipuram mandal countering Purnachandra Rao’s rally, but cancelled it in the eleventh hour.

Last month, the ZP vice-chairperson and other local leaders had conducted a meeting where they expressed displeasure over Sravan Kumar’s attitude. They had even passed a resolution opposing his candidature.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP TDP clash Guntur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Fallout? Pak national murdered in Jaipur jail, says senior cop
IPL 2019: TNIE Analysis of schedule for the first two weeks..
Gallery
Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who have allegedly been caught in a sting operation for agreeing to promote the agenda of parties on social media platforms in exchange for money. (Photo | Agencies)
Sunny Leone to Sonu Sood: Check out the list of Bollywood stars caught in 'Operation Karaoke'
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp