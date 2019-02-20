War of words: Two TDP groups clash in rally in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two groups of the ruling Telugu Desam Party clashed with each other in Guntur district on Tuesday. Guntur Zilla Parishad vice chairperson V Purnachandra Rao, who was conducting a rally with his followers at Venkatapalen of Amaravati, was obstructed by supporters of Tadikonda MLA Sravan Kumar and the two groups verbally abused each other.

According to reports, the objective behind the rally was to oppose the MLA’s renomination as a candidate from the Assembly constituency in the coming elections. However, Purnachandra Rao changed the plan and, instead, voiced his support for Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his ‘padayatra’.He told the sitting MLA’s supporters that his rally was a show of support for the Chief Minister and not against any person. The two groups calmed down after the police and party leaders rushed to the spot and pacified them.

TDP’s Tadikonda constituency committee had submitted a representation to the state TDP office two days ago seeking renomination of Sravan Kumar as an MLA candidate in the coming elections.

On the day, Sravan Kumar’s supporters had allegedly planned to hold a padayatra of their own from Phirangipuram mandal countering Purnachandra Rao’s rally, but cancelled it in the eleventh hour.

Last month, the ZP vice-chairperson and other local leaders had conducted a meeting where they expressed displeasure over Sravan Kumar’s attitude. They had even passed a resolution opposing his candidature.