All traditions being followed in Bhadrachalam temple: Priest

By Express News Service

BHADRACHALAM: Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam executive officer T Ramesh Babu and temple priests on Wednesday condemned the alleged propaganda against the Ramalayam by Arepalli Agraharam. Meanwhile, the temple priest complained to the EO seeking action.

One Annadanam Chidambaram Sastry released a book titled Ghora Apacharam, wherein he alleged that the pujas performed in Ramalayam were against the traditions. Reacting to that temple priest Murali Krishnamcharyulu said that some people were deliberately raking up the issue before Rama kalyanam.

“We have been following all the traditions while performing pujas.” Temple EO Ramesh Babu said priests have been following the same puja system for decades. ‘‘I received a complaint about the book and have taken it to the notice of endowment department for action,” he added.