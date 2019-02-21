Home States Andhra Pradesh

All traditions being followed in Bhadrachalam temple: Priest

One Annadanam Chidambaram Sastry released a book titled Ghora Apacharam, wherein he alleged that the pujas performed in Ramalayam were against the traditions.

Published: 21st February 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

The proposed Bhadrachalam temple map | Express photo

By Express News Service

BHADRACHALAM: Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam executive officer T Ramesh Babu and temple priests on Wednesday condemned the alleged propaganda against the Ramalayam by Arepalli Agraharam. Meanwhile, the temple priest complained to the EO seeking action.

One Annadanam Chidambaram Sastry released a book titled Ghora Apacharam, wherein he alleged that the pujas performed in Ramalayam were against the traditions. Reacting to that temple priest Murali Krishnamcharyulu said that some people were deliberately raking up the issue before Rama kalyanam.

“We have been following all the traditions while performing pujas.” Temple EO Ramesh Babu said priests have been following the same puja system for decades. ‘‘I received a complaint about the book and have taken it to the notice of endowment department for action,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhadrachalam temple Ramalayam Ghora Apacharam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
I-League row: Is Minerva Punjab's no-show at Real Kashmir game justified? | Ranjit Bajaj | BFC
Gallery
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
The biennial edition of International Aerospace and Defence Exhibition - Aero India 2019 was inaugurated by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Photo | EPS)
Aero India 2019: Slain Surya Kiran pilot honoured with 'missing man' formation, other highlights 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp