ED targeting AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu and me in cash-for-vote case: Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that he would fight to defeat Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his party in the upcoming Parliament elections, former MLA and Congress party working president A Revanth Reddy claimed on Wednesday that the Enforcement Director (ED) was targeting him and AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu in the cash-for-vote case.

The ED, Income Tax (I-T) and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials together questioned Revanth Reddy in connection with the Rs 50 lakh cash that was offered to nominated MLC Elvis Stephenson in 2015, seeking his vote in favour of a TDP candidate in the MLC elections. Reddy was in TDP at that time.

After ED officials grilled him for nearly eight hours on the second consecutive day, Reddy told media persons that the Central Government, based on a request by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Enforcement Directorate was trying to target him and drag in Naidu into the cash-for-vote case.

“ED officials asked me the same questions multiple times. It seemed like a deliberate attempt to drag the name of Chandrababu Naidu into the case. The High Court has already given specific directions to agencies concerned. Central agencies, however, have started harassing me on the pretext of questioning,” Reddy alleged.

Reddy said that ED officials were questioning several people in relation to the case only due to pressure from the Centre. “In their two-day questioning session, they have found nothing new. During MLC elections, the government had used the ACB to get false cases registered against me. Then it was IT department that conducted raids before the Assembly polls. Now they are violating rules by using ED before LS polls,” he said.