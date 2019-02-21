Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telangana HC posts disqualified MLCs petition to divison bench

On January 16, K Yadava Reddy, S Ramulu Naik and R Bhoopathi Reddy were disqualified from the MLC posts.

Telangana High Court , Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Election Commission of India and Telangana government on Wednesday assured the High Court that they would not issue notification for conduct of elections to the three MLC seats which fell vacant due to disqualification of members from the legislative council.

On January 16, K Yadava Reddy, S Ramulu Naik and R Bhoopathi Reddy were disqualified from the MLC posts. After recording the undertaking given by the State and ECI, Justice Challa Kodanda Ram directed the registry to post the petitions filed by former MLCs K Yadava Reddy and S Ramulu Naik before the division bench headed by the Chief Justice for adjudication. The three former MLCs have challenged their disqualification.

On Wednesday, SC senior advocate and former Union minister Salman Khurshid, appearing for Ramulu Naik, told the court that the petitioner does not belong to any political party and was nominated to the post by the Governor but not by the TRS. Disqualification is applicable only to those who win the seat on a party symbol and switch loyalty to another party.

