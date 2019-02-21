Keep aside politics, work together as ‘Team India’ for development: M Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has called upon the Centre and the State governments to adopt a ‘Team India’ approach and work together for the development of the country, keeping aside politics.

Laying the foundation stone for Extension and Strengthening of Runway of Tirupati Airport on Wednesday, the Vice-President said, "As far as development is concerned, both the State and Central governments must work as Team India".

On completion, the extension of the runway would facilitate the landing of wide-body aircraft such as B-747-400 and B-777-300 ER. The existing runway is suitable only for the operation of AB-320/AB-321 type of aircraft.

Venkaiah Naidu emphasised the importance of air, rail and road connectivity for spurring economic growth. Quoting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation report, he said India has 13.9 crore domestic air travellers in 2018 — up by 18.6 per cent as compared to 11.7 crore in 2017.

Quoting International Air Transport Association (IATA) report, he said the Asia-Pacific region would drive passenger growth with more than half the of total number of new passengers coming from these markets in the next 20 years.

Pointing out that infrastructure in the aviation sector was hampered due to paucity of funds for many years, he opined that Public Private Partnership (PPP) is the way forward to expand infrastructure and building new airports. The success of the PPP model in New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad were worthy of emulation elsewhere, he said.

Citing the recent traffic data released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Venkaiah said that passenger traffic at Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram and Kadapa airports has increased. Observing that India was moving forward with 7.3 per cent growth rate when the rest of the world was slowing down, the Vice-President said there was a need for more investment in the aviation sector. The growth in the sector would not only spur tourism but also generate more jobs, the V-P added.

Venkaiah Naidu appreciated the Union government for providing air connectivity to presently underserved and unserved airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme – UDAN. He said such measures would help people living in small and medium cities to have access to affordable air travel.

He showered praise on Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu and his predecessor Ashok Gajapathi Raju for their efforts for development of the sector in the State. Referring to various projects initiated to develop Tirupati by the Central government, Naidu wanted the local authorities to work towards making the temple town into a full-fledged smart city.

The other initiatives include re-development of Tirupati railway station with modern facilities and sanction of important educational institutes — IIT, IESR, IIIT, Indian Institute of Culinary Sciences and Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth. Railways have also launched Mahalakshmi Express between Tirupati and Kolhapur. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, Zilla Parishad chairperson Geervani Chandra Prakash, MLAs were also present.