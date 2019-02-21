Home States Andhra Pradesh

Notification will be issued to regularise Simhachalam temple lands: HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Speaking to mediapersons, the HRD minister at Simhachalam on Wednesday said a notification would soon be issued to pave  way for regularisation of the lands.

Published: 21st February 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh human resources development minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao(File photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Over two decades old problem of ‘Simhachalam temple lands issue’ was solved finally with Governor ESL Narasimhan giving his consent to the special amendment bill passed by Assembly and Legislative Council, according to minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to media persons, the HRD minister at Simhachalam on Wednesday said a notification would soon be issued to pave way for regularisation of the lands. He said the TDP government fulfilled its promise to people of Simhachalam on ‘panchagramala issue’. He said after approval of the Cabinet the amendment bill was passed by both the Houses of the legislature.

Now, the governor also gave his consent realising the dream of several hundreds of people. He said land ad measuring up to 200 sq yards will be regularised free of cost and lands of 200 sq yards and above will be regularised on payment of 1998 base rate. All the beneficiaries should possess the electricity bill, the minister said.

Srinivasa Rao said parties which were waiting to politicise the issue will be disappointed as there will be no further hurdles in regularising the temple lands. About 62,000 families were benefited following regularisation of government land at one go, he said. 

