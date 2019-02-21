Suspecting wife’s fidelity, AP man kills her with rod

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Suspicious about her fidelity, a man murdered his wife with an iron rod at Dhullipalla of Sattenapalli mandal, police said.

The accused, Jagandha Venkata Rao, was married to Lakshmi (38) for 20 years. The couple had repeated arguments on the issue, due to which she went to live with her brother Nallabothi Siva in Piduguralla mandal. After local elders intervened, she went back to her husband two months ago.

However, on Tuesday night, they quarrelled again and the woman, a mother of two, was brutally beaten with the iron rod, killing her instantaneously. Venkata Rao fled from the scene. A case was registered following a complaint by Siva. The body was shifted to Sattenapalli area hospital for postmortem.