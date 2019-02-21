Home States Andhra Pradesh

What are the fire safety measures at Numaish: Telangana HC asks government

After the incident, fire safety arrangements have been augmented by deputing two more fire safety vehicles and two mist bullets, 250 portable fire extinguishers, he added.

Published: 21st February 2019 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Expressing displeasure with the authorities for their failure to ensure required safety measures while according permission for Numaish at the exhibition grounds in the city, a division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Director General of State Disaster Response and Fire Services, district fire officer, GHMC Commissioner, exhibition society president and the police to file their counter affidavits by Feb 25 regarding the measures taken by them for conduct of Numaish.

“Is it not necessary to take NOC  before holding the exhibition? The Court is not satisfied with the details of the district fire officer.  Will four fire trucks be sufficient to cover 24 acres in which the exhibition is being held? Will four mist bullets would be sufficient to control the fire outbreak?” the bench observed.  

When the matter came up for hearing, special counsel of Telangana S Sharat Kumar placed an affidavit regarding the safety measures taken by the fire department to prevent occurrence of any untoward incidents in future. 

SC Collegium bats for transfer of TS CJ to Calcutta HC

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Supreme Court collegium has reiterated its recommendation for transfer of TS High Court Chief Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan to Calcutta High Court.

On Jan 10, the collegium recommended transfer of Radhakrishnan to Calcutta High Court for better administration of justice. This proposal which was sent to the Centre was referred back to the CJI for review.

The collegium comprising CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justices AK Sikri, SA Bobde, NV Ramana and Arun Mishra which met on Tuesday, resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendation for transfer of Justice Radhakrishnan to Calcutta High Court.

Numaish Telangana HC

