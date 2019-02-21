Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman patient robbed at hospital in AP

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Leaving everyone shocked, a miscreant posing himself as an attendant of a patient entered the emergency ward of Government General Hospital here on Wednesday and snatched away gold ‘Mangalsutra’ from a woman.

He had left the hospital by the time the GGH authorities noticed the theft. 

According to GGH authorities, Lakshmi Devi (42) of Shareen Nagar in the city was brought to the hospital by her relatives in the morning after she attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills following a domestic dispute.

A teacher in a government school, she was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state. After regaining consciousness, she found her Mangalsutra missing. She told her husband and other family members about it. Taken aback, they immediately made a complaint to the hospital authorities and the police outpost on the GGH premises.  

III Town Circle Inspector Hanumanth Naik visited the hospital and questioned the staff. The CI also examined the footage of CCTV cameras in the emergency ward to identify the miscreant. It was found that the unidentified man who took Lakshmi into war is missing. 

