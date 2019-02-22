30 students from Guntur's Narasaraopeta Engineering College land jobs

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Thirty students of Narasaraopeta Engineering College (NEC) have secured placement in a recruitment drive conducted in Vijayawada. CTS, a multinational software company, selected the 30 NEC students who cleared various rounds.

Speaking on the occasion, NEC Vice-Chairman Chakravarthy said that the selected students will get Rs 3.38 lakh annual package. Principal M Sreenivasa Kumar said 23 Computer Science students and 7 Electronics and Communication students secured jobs. College secretary Ramesh Babu and placement officer Umasankar congratulated the students on their success.