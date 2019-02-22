366.8 quintals of red chilli seeds seized in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The officials of Agriculture, Vigilance and Enforcement departments on Thursday seized 366.8 quintals of Teja variety of red chilli seeds worth Rs 4.88 lakh from two different places in Guntur district.

During the raids, the officials seized 141 quintals of Teja variety of red chilli seeds at KSR Seeds in Kurnutala village of Vatticherukuru mandal on Wednesday. They also conducted raids at SB Seeds in Ponnekallu village of Tadikonda mandal on Thursday and seized 225.8 quintals of red chilli seeds.

They found that the red chilli seeds were illegally processed in Ranebennuru of Karnataka without any authorised records resulting in the officials seizing the stocks at two places in Guntur district.

They said that the stocks, packed in the name of Tejaswi Seeds of Guntur, were seized from the premises of KSR Seeds in Kurnutala village and filed a case against the seeds shop. Vigilance CI N Satyanarayana, AO K Venkata Rao, agriculture officer B Goutham Prasanna, Head Constable Nancharaiah took part in the raids.