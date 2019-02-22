Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman in debt tied to tree and beaten in Kurnool's Adoni village

The police said that the woman's husband tied her to the tree while she was going out to sell some gold and silver ornaments.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old married woman was tied to a tree and allegedly beaten by moneylenders at Adoni town in the district on Wednesday evening.

When the issue came to the notice of the police on Thursday, they registered a case against the accused including her husband and debtors. According to sources, Budagajangam Jammanna and Yallamma have been residing at Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Adoni town for the past two decades and eking out livelihood by selling beads. The couple have three sons and four daughters. Yallamma, alias Jammakka, had borrowed small amount of money from moneylenders without the knowledge of her husband. The moneylenders charged heavy interest and brought pressure on her to pay the dues immediately with the amount increasing to Rs 2.5 lakh.

As she was unable to cough up the amount, she went to her parents’ home for 10 days. When she returned home, the moneylenders went to her house, forcibly took her out and tied her to a tree before beating her mercilessly. She pleaded with them to give her some more time to repay the loan. She said that she had lent the money to some other persons and they were yet to pay back the amount. But, the moneylenders did not heed to her request. Her husband was also prevented from interfering in the matter. However, locals and the media entered the scene and rescued the woman.

The matter reached the police, who took custody of the accused including Jammanna, on Thursday. However, the victim Yallamma said that she had given the amount to some other persons as hand loan but they failed to repay her. She wanted the elders and police to do justice to her in this connection.

Adoni CI Bhaskar said that the woman was not beaten by moneylenders. It was her husband who had beaten her for borrowing money from others. “Her husband Jammanna tied her to the tree while she was going out with gold and silver ornaments to sell the ornaments and settle the loans,” the CI said.
He said that no moneylender was involved in the issue and the woman was also not interested to complain against them. “However, a case has been registered against husband of the woman and he has been taken into custody. Inquiry is on,” he added.

