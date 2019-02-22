Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer clears air on electoral roll name removal

Special camps will be organised at every polling station across the State on February 23 and 24 for providing an opportunity to people to verify their names and enrol them as voters.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Brushing aside the allegations that names in large numbers were removed from the voters’ lists, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopala Krishna Dwivedi has maintained that deletion of names is a very difficult task and appealed to the people not to believe such rumours.

“Deletion of names after final publication of the voters’ list is not an easy task. For that, the Election Returning Officer (ERO) concerned will have to take it to the notice of the District Collector. In fact, for making more than 0.1 per cent changes in the voters’ list, the Collector must take the approval of the CEO. And, the deletion can be done only after issue of a notice and verification,’’ he said.

Speaking to the media at the Interim Government Complex (IGC) in Velagapudi on Thursday, the CEO said the entire election process right from filing of nominations to counting of votes will be web-telecast to ensure transparency.

Asserting that the machinery dealing with election process is on alert and will initiate stringent action against the officials committing errors deliberately, he said that five booth-level officers were already suspended and disciplinary action was initiated against three tahsildars and a deputy collector.
He said the Central Election Commission will take a decision on those having votes in both the Telugu states.

“People can check the voters’ list and those eligible can enrol themselves as voters at the special camps as the necessary forms will be available with the Booth Level Officers (BLOs). After receiving voter enrolment applications, the BLO will make field-level inspection and enrol the names of eligible persons in the voters’ list. The BLOs should also submit a certificate to the EC by March 7 on the action taken on the applications received from the public at the special camps,” he said.

Dwivedi appealed to the political parties to post their booth level agents at the special camps.He said eligible voters can be enrolled for MLC and General Elections till the last date of nominations.Additional CEOs Sujatha Sharma and Vivek Yadav, Joint CEO Markandeyulu and others were present.

