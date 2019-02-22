Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission releases yet another notification

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released a notification for filling non-gazetted and gazetted posts on Thursday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) released a notification for filling non-gazetted and gazetted posts on Thursday. All these are posts that were left vacant after the previous notifications. There are about 22 posts in the non-gazetted category and 31 posts in the gazetted category. The applications for the non-gazetted posts will be available from March 28 to April 17.The Mains exam is likely to be held in the second week of June. For the posts under the gazetted category, applications will be open from March 26 to April 16 and the exam is likely to be held in the second week of June.Candidates can visit the website www.psc.ap.gov.in for further details.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission APPSC

