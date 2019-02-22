Defunct Inter board helpline leaves students of Andhra Pradesh in the lurch 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While the neighbouring States like Telangana and Karnataka are setting up dedicated helplines for students to help them beat the academic stress ahead of board examinations and entrance tests, the students of Andhra Pradesh are left in the lurch. The toll free helpline 1800-274-9896 started by the Board of Intermediate Education in 2018 to prevent student suicides is defunct now, defeating its very purpose.

B Sushma (name changed) is one of the students, who sought the help of a counsellor to overcome stress, as she is preparing for NEET that too by taking long term coaching. “Everytime I take exams, I feel a lot of stress and fall sick even though I am prepared well. My relatives suggested me to read some positive thinking books to beat the stress. But I am finding it difficult to overcome the exam-related stress. I have lost one precious academic year due to the stress factor. I am determined to achieve success this year. Hence, I came for counselling with the help of my parents,” she said.

A good number of students are consulting psychologists and counsellors now to improve their confidence levels and overcome the academic stress. In Telangana and Karnataka, the State education departments have set up helplines. They are also conducting motivational classes and helping out students to beat the stress.

The helpline set up by the AP government to enable students to register their grievances after a spate of suicides in the State, is not working anymore. In fact, even the officials are not aware of it.

When TNIE asked about the helpline, BIE Commissioner B Udaya Lakshmi said, “The toll free number set up for students last year is still existing. I am unaware that it is not functioning. I will make it functional after looking into the matter. Students seeking help overcome academic stress, can call up the toll free number anytime.” The Intermediate examinations in the State will be held from February 27 to March 18. After Intermediate examinations, SSC exams will begin. After that, entrance examinations such as JEE, NEET and EAMCET are scheduled.

Officials said over 40 Intermediate students committed suicide in the State from 2012 to 2018. The number of student suicides may be quite high. In fact, students resort to end their lives after the announcement of examination results. Hence, parents, educationalists and psychologists demand a helpline for easy access of students. “Many States are setting up student helplines and providing free counsellor services at some offline centres once a week or fortnight,” said Dr N Anupama, counselling psychologist.