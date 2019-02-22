NSS supervisor in Guntur's Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology honoured

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) chairman Vasireddy Vidyasagar has said that Chhatrapati Award 2019 was presented to NSS supervisor ILJ Bhaktha Singh by Sivaji Youth Foundation at a programme held in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district on February 17. The award has been conferred for social work. Bhaktha Singh received the award from Arjuna awardee Sekhar Babu and Deputy Director in the Defence Ministry M Balalatha.