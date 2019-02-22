Home States Andhra Pradesh

Suspecting fidelity, man slits live-in’s throat in Guntur district

The victim Bitra Jyothi was in a live-in relationship for the past five years with Neetikutla Satyanarayana who had, earlier, left his wife due to family disputes.

Published: 22nd February 2019

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man murdered his lover by slitting her throat with a sharp knife at Islampet in Tenali of Guntur district. The accused was identified as Satyanarayana. He left his wife due to family disputes and was living alone at Tenali.  

According to Tenali I Town Circle Inspector M Srinivasa Rao, Bitra Jyothi (24), and Neetikutla Satyanarayana were in a live-in relationship for the past five years. Meanwhile, her parents started bringing matches for her.

Satyanarayana was residing at Rajula Colony in Tenali and Jyothi too used to live there before her parents shifted from the colony.

While Jyothi’s parents went to Eluru to fix the marriage, Jyothi called Satyanarayana to home and asked him to marry her. Satyanarayana refused to marry her and slit her throat suspecting her fidelity. Jyothi’s parents lodged a complaint with the police.  The body of Jyothi was shifted to Tenali government hospital for postmortem.    

