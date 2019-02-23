11,403 to appear for SI final exam

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 11,403 candidates, who qualified for the SI preliminary written and fitness tests, will appear for the Main exam on February 23 and 24 in Guntur. Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao conducted a review meeting with officers about the arrangements made in 26 examination centres in Guntur.

Candidates from Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts will appear for exams in Guntur city. Police officials have drawn route maps and set up help desks at railway station and bus stand to help the candidates. One ASP, 7 CIs, 24 SIs, 26 ASIs and head constables, and 164 constables have been deployed for the smooth conduct of exams.