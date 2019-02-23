Home States Andhra Pradesh

11,403 to appear for SI final exam

As many as 11,403 candidates, who qualified for the SI preliminary written and fitness tests, will appear for the Main exam on February 23 and 24 in Guntur. 

Published: 23rd February 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 11,403 candidates, who qualified for the SI preliminary written and fitness tests, will appear for the Main exam on February 23 and 24 in Guntur. Urban SP Ch Vijaya Rao conducted a review meeting with officers about the arrangements made in 26 examination centres in Guntur. 

Candidates from Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts will appear for exams in Guntur city. Police officials have drawn route maps and set up help desks at railway station and bus stand to help the candidates. One ASP, 7 CIs, 24 SIs, 26 ASIs and head constables, and 164 constables have been deployed for the smooth conduct of exams.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ch Vijaya Rao SI final exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp