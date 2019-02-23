AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu denies making anti-national statement, seeks Shah’s apology

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning BJP national president Amit Shah for saying he has faith on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and distrusts Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Shah should either show evidence backing his claims or apologise. In an open letter issued to Shah on Friday, Naidu felt that Shah indulged in cheap politics by accusing TDP, TMC and the Congress of politicising the killing of 40 jawans in the Pulwama attack.

“We spoke for the country, but you are turning it into a political issue. The terrorists could attack us, thanks to the failure of intelligence agencies,” he said.Recalling that the Prime Minister, when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister, had demanded the resignation of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh holding him responsible for the terrorist attacks in Bihar and J&K in 2013, Naidu asked why were his (Modi) statements not treated as anti-national?

“We have video clippings of those statements, which will remind you (Shah) of what he said.

When the country’s security lies in the hands of the Prime Minister, how can the terrorists get money through Hawala route? Did Modi lose the capacity to control terrorists? When the country and its armed forces are in your hands, how can the terror attacks take place?

Was it not the failure of intelligence agencies? Then why don’t you resign?” Naidu qestioned, quoting the five questions hurled by Modi to his predecessor. The Chief Minister also wondered how the BJP leaders can damage India’s reputation globally with the Rafale scam. Facts are facts; they cannot be hidden by criticising the Opposition parties.