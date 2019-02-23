Home States Andhra Pradesh

Anti-Dalit remark row: N Chandrababu Naidu blames KCR, Modi, Jagan 

Lokesh alleged that Modi, KCR and Jagan colluded to target the TDP by selectively editing Prabhakar’s video.

Published: 23rd February 2019 11:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ELURU: The political storm over the alleged anti-Dalit remarks by ruling TDP Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar refused to die down with both Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son and IT Minister Nara Lokesh joining the slugfest. Naidu alleged that the Opposition YSRC was resorting to false propaganda, photo morphing and doctoring of videos to defame the government. Lokesh too backed his party MLA and said the Opposition parties were trying to create a rift among castes.

Naidu, in a video conference with party leaders on Thursday, said, “the Opposition parties are engaged in politics of murder. They will stoop to any level for gaining an upper hand. The YSRC creates controversies and then uses them to launch propaganda. They morph photos and edit videos to throw mud on us.’’ Naidu cautioned his party leaders against Opposition machinations. He went on to add that ‘criminals have a ‘different’ mindset and the party leaders should be alert in countering such forces.’

“We are fighting against criminals. They will try to malign us in all ways. They earlier levelled allegations of lakhs of crores of corruption in capital city construction. After we gave them a befitting reply, they backed down.’’. Naidu also alleged that the Opposition party instigated the farmers in the Capital region not to part with their lands, and also attacked and damaged their banana plantations and motors as the farmers came forward to give their lands,’’ Naidu alleged.

“YSRC has become address for criminals. PM Modi, Amit Shah, the BJP State chief, Jagan and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao have joined hands against us. Fearing defeat, Jagan is inciting caste conflicts and we have to be cautious about such moves,’’ Naidu said.

Lokesh alleged that Modi, KCR and Jagan colluded to target the TDP by selectively editing Prabhakar’s video. “Why isn’t Jagan’s media showing the entire video? People were seen cheering while Prabhakar spoke. Jagan is trying to whip up sentiments by talking about castes. Why would the people clap if the MLA was insulting them?” he sought to know.

TAGS
anti-Dalit remarks TDP anti-Dalit remarks Chintamaneni Prabhakar N Chandrababu Naidu TDP YSRC

Comments

Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
