Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan denies rumours of secret pact with TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan refuted allegations of the YSRC in a news article published in a section of the media that his party has a secret poll pact with the TDP. In his twitter handle on Friday, he said, “TDP says Jana Sena is a partner to YCP and BJP; Now YCP says Jana Sena is a partner to TDP. When I meet Sri KCR in Raj Bhavan TDP says I am with YCP & TRS. When you truly work for people you have to face the music from all sides.”

He said that “A senior political observer told me that TDP and YSRC joined hands to damage Jana Sena’s reputation by regularly planting stories. I wish I could have my paper and TV channel to fight back. But I am inspired by the path of Late Kanshi Ram, who established the BSP without the help of any TV channel or newspaper. My Janasainiks are my channels and newspapers.”

In the news article, it was mentioned that as per Jana Sena and TDP secret pact, Jana Sena will get 25 MLA and 3 MP seats and both the parties are getting ready for another ‘drama’. Taking objection to the article, the Jana Sena chief asked the people to be prepared to see more such stories as the elections nears.

“For all these stories to stop ‘what do they expect me to do; to support them and not remain independent. Maybe I am a small pawn in the game of political chess; but established political classes should remember ‘I am a soldier who’s willing to fight,” he added.