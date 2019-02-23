Home States Andhra Pradesh

Revenue officials to act on encroachments on AP government land

The foundations were laid on the banks of the tank almost one-and-a-half years ago.

Published: 23rd February 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Reacting to the news report published in these columns dated 12.2.19 on the encroachments of government land on the banks of Dola tank at LN Peta, joint collector KVN Chakradhar Babu directed the officials to take strict action against all the illegal constructions. He also visited the place where illegal constructions have come, along with local revenue officials on Friday. 

Directing the local revenue officials, including Srikakulam revenue divisional officer MV Ramana, he said that action must be initiated against the encroachers of the government lands along the banks of Dola cheruvu (tank).Taking advantage of the indifferent attitude of officials towards encroachments, land-grabbers started constructions a few days ago. 

The foundations were laid on the banks of the tank almost one-and-a-half years ago. TNIE published a series of articles on the encroachments. Reacting to the reports, the then RDO B Dayanidhi inspected the encroached site and wrote to the Irrigation officials seeking action against the illegal constructions.

It was also learnt that the land-grabbers attacked the revenue officials when they attempted to stop the illegal constructions almost one-and-a-half years ago. Even the police registered bind-over cases on the land encroachers.  

A few days ago, former deputy tahsildar GV Murthy lodged a complaint against the land encroachments with Sarubujjili police. To escape raids by officials, encroachers have been constructing buildings during night hours. They have been avoiding constructions during the daytime. 

