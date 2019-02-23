Science fair evokes good response in AP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The three-day Srujanankura national-level science fair-2019, which began at Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research (VFSTR) (Deemed to be University) at Vadlamudi in Guntur district on Thursday, has been evoking good response. About 8,000 students from 500 engineering colleges are participating in the science fair.

Vignan Group Chairperson Lavu Rathaiah said that the EEE department’s project acquired patent from the USA, adding such events promote scientific temper among students.