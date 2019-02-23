Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao presents Rs 1.82 lakh crore Vote-on-Account budget

In a first, Rao’s Budget, the sixth after Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, proposed the lion’s share of the funds

Published: 23rd February 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao. ( Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)

TRS supremo and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. ( Photo | R Satish Babu/ EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday presented a Rs 1.82-lakh-crore vote on account in the Legislative Assembly based on the revised estimates of 2018-19. Big-ticket schemes of the Budget include unemployment allowance, enhancement of Asara and Rythu Bandhu. 

In a first, Rao’s Budget, the sixth after Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, proposed the lion’s share of the funds — Rs 20,107 crore — for the Agriculture sector.

Of this, revenue expenditure is Rs 1.31 lakh crore and capital expenditure is Rs 32,815 crore. The estimated revenue surplus is Rs 6,564 crore and fiscal deficit, Rs 27,749 crore — 2.81 per cent of the GSDP.

The chief minister, who holds the finance portfolio, took care to keep up promises he made during the run-up to the Assembly elections in December last year.

“When the State was formed, we did not have clarity on revenue and expenditure. The size of the budget in the first year 2014-15 was higher. The gap between the estimates and actuals continued for the next four years. This time, we have decided to reduce the gap between the estimates and actuals,” a senior official in the government said explaining the modest size of the Budget. 

“This is the reason why the size did not touch the Rs 2 lakh crore mark as was expected,” he added.

Rs 25 lakh to kin of 40 CRPF jawans
Hyderabad: The TS government announced Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of the security personnel who died in Pulwama attack last week. On the first day of State Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao moved a motion condemning the Pulwama attack, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force jawans martyred. The House unanimously adopted the resolution

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana budget

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp