Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao presents Rs 1.82 lakh crore Vote-on-Account budget

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday presented a Rs 1.82-lakh-crore vote on account in the Legislative Assembly based on the revised estimates of 2018-19. Big-ticket schemes of the Budget include unemployment allowance, enhancement of Asara and Rythu Bandhu.

In a first, Rao’s Budget, the sixth after Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, proposed the lion’s share of the funds — Rs 20,107 crore — for the Agriculture sector.

Of this, revenue expenditure is Rs 1.31 lakh crore and capital expenditure is Rs 32,815 crore. The estimated revenue surplus is Rs 6,564 crore and fiscal deficit, Rs 27,749 crore — 2.81 per cent of the GSDP.

The chief minister, who holds the finance portfolio, took care to keep up promises he made during the run-up to the Assembly elections in December last year.

“When the State was formed, we did not have clarity on revenue and expenditure. The size of the budget in the first year 2014-15 was higher. The gap between the estimates and actuals continued for the next four years. This time, we have decided to reduce the gap between the estimates and actuals,” a senior official in the government said explaining the modest size of the Budget.

“This is the reason why the size did not touch the Rs 2 lakh crore mark as was expected,” he added.

