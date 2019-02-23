Uyyalawada’s death anniversary observed

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : The 172nd death anniversary of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, one of the early freedom fighters, was observed in Bapatla on Friday. Organised by Forum for Better Bapatla, Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) P Surya Prakash was the chief guest on the occasion. Narasimha Reddy was at the heart of a rebellion against the British East India Company in 1846, when thousands protested changes to the traditional agrarian system.