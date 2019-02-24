CREDAI to donate flats to Pulwama martyrs’ kin

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The leaders of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) have decided to donate one two-bedroom apartment each to the bereaved families of Pulwama martyrs in the State of the latter’s domicile.

The houses will be offered in the joint names of the widow and the mother of the deceased. About 40 units across the country had already been identified.

This decision was officially informed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request to hand over the ownership documents to the kin of the deceased or the Union Home Minister, announced CREDAI, Vizag chapter leaders Narayana, Peela Koteswara Rao and KSRK Raju (Sai Raju) to the media here on Saturday.

“This act would send a positive signal for businessmen to lend a helping hand in times of crisis and tragedies,” said CREDAI Vizag chapter chairperson GVVS Narayana. The CREDAI has also adopted a social agenda comprising skill development, solid waste management, financial assistance to the disadvantaged sections for higher education and women empowerment.

“During the Cyclone Hudhud, we donated Rs 50 lakh for the rescue and rehabilitation works for the victims and planted thousands of saplings. We will continue our social service programmes in future too,” the chairperson said.

Further, Koteswara Rao and Sai Raju said that all the realtors in the state had been suffering due to steep increase in the price of cement and other problems related to the RERA regulations and other tax rules. “The entire construction industry of the State is now in the dumps cost of cement bags have increased between Rs 40 to Rs 90 per bag it is the peak season for the construction sector.

Though most of the realtors and builders are in the RERA purview, some offices make problems in TDS returns and on minor issues, resulting in a delay in the execution of many real estate projects,” alleged Koteswara Rao and Sai. They appealed to the government to sort out problems related to the construction field.