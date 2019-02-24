Home States Andhra Pradesh

CREDAI to donate flats to Pulwama martyrs’ kin

The houses will be offered in the joint names of the widow and the mother of the deceased. About 40 units across the country had already been  identified.

Published: 24th February 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Mortal remains of CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack during a tribute paying ceremony at AFS Palam in New Delhi Friday Feb 15 2019.

Mortal remains of CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack during a tribute paying ceremony at AFS Palam in New Delhi Friday Feb 15 2019. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The leaders of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) have decided to donate one two-bedroom apartment each to the bereaved families of Pulwama martyrs in the State of the latter’s domicile.

The houses will be offered in the joint names of the widow and the mother of the deceased. About 40 units across the country had already been identified.

This decision was officially informed to  Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request to hand over the ownership documents to the kin of the deceased or the Union Home Minister, announced CREDAI, Vizag chapter leaders Narayana, Peela Koteswara Rao and KSRK Raju (Sai Raju) to the media here on Saturday.

“This act would send a positive signal for businessmen to lend a helping hand in times of crisis and tragedies,” said CREDAI Vizag chapter chairperson GVVS Narayana. The CREDAI has also adopted a social agenda comprising skill development, solid waste management, financial assistance to the disadvantaged sections for higher education and women empowerment.

“During the Cyclone Hudhud, we donated Rs 50 lakh for the rescue and rehabilitation works for the victims and planted thousands of saplings. We will continue our social service programmes in future too,” the chairperson said.   

Further, Koteswara Rao and Sai Raju said that all the realtors in the state had been suffering due to steep increase in the price of cement and other problems related to the RERA regulations and other tax rules. “The entire construction industry of the State is now in the dumps cost of cement bags have increased between Rs 40 to Rs 90 per bag it is the peak season for the construction sector.

Though most of the realtors and builders are in the RERA purview, some offices make problems in TDS returns and on minor issues, resulting in a delay in the execution of many real estate projects,” alleged Koteswara Rao and Sai. They appealed to the government to sort out problems related to the construction field. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CREDAI Pulwama Terror Attack Compensation Pulwama martyrs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp