Pasupu Kumkuma a big scam: Former Union minister Killi Kruparani

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Former Union minister Killi Kruparani on Saturday termed the Pasupu Kumkuma scheme the biggest scam in the State in the last four-and-a-half years rule of the TDP. Speaking to newsmen here, she said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu deceived the Dwcra women in the name of Pasupu Kumkuma.

Under the interest waiver on the Dwcra loans, the government has to pay Rs 35,000 to each woman in the last four-and-a-half years and Rs 6,300 crore to all the women groups in the State. Instead of paying Rs 35,000, he had launched Pasupu Kumkuma scheme through which he paid Rs 10,000 each.

“Although I explained the intention of Naidu in forging alliance with Congress, the party high command, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, ignored my suggestions,” Kruparani added. The Chief Minister has kept the Congress in his pocket in the State and that has hurt me a lot, she added.

YSRC president Jagan Mohan Reddy has been firm on his stand on the special status to the State since beginning unlike Naidu, Kruparani said and added that she had been attracted by the commitment and dedication of Jagan to the interests of the State. Kruparani also said that she would join the YSRCP on February 28 in Amaravati.