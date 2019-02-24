Pulwama terror attack: Rs 5 lakh aid to kin of slain CRPF jawans

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The students and management of RVR & JC College of Engineering extended Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the families of CRPF jawans, who were killed in the terrorist attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir State.

While the students contributed Rs 2.5 lakh, the college management contributed Rs 2.5 lakh. College president Dr. Rayapati Srinivas handed over the DD for Rs 5 lakh to district collector Kona Sasidhar here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Rayapati Srinivas condemned the killing of CRPF personnel.